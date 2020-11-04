ASUU, FG Intercourse, Trump winning US Elections, Non-Binary People | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Arewa Twitter bullied that lady until she put on hijab & cried. But Gandollar was not bullied. Yerima that married underage girls was not bullied. The senator that was caught on video naked with 2 girls was not bullied. If you are looking for the HQ of Hypocrisy, just check North — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) November 4, 2020

ASUU and FG are having meeting right now, November will make it 9 months

What do you think will be the outcome this time around? — ijoba money💰 (@baddestcash_) November 4, 2020

ASUU and FG are still doing foreplay. By the time they start having intercourse, you people will go and learn carpentry work. Una never start. — Richard (@meettherichard) November 4, 2020

What we think happens during ASUU and FG vs what actually happens🧑🏻‍💼 pic.twitter.com/YAbEuxKAFh — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐚🦦 (@thechimela) November 4, 2020

Omo imagine after all these ASUU and FG wahala, person come still get extra year. 💔💔 — Ayò The First 👑✨ (@aystickz) November 4, 2020

wahala for non binary ppl https://t.co/QLYp1dx8ZH — fuji 5k (@n0manaz) November 4, 2020

trump supporters suck but black trump supporters are exceptional idiots. — fuji 5k (@n0manaz) November 4, 2020

Nobody



My brain in the exam hall: https://t.co/nLEe4mD3c1 — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) November 4, 2020

i'm never alone. like king solomon, my "thoughts" keep me company. — .something else. (@oluwa_millar) November 4, 2020

