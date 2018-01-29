The Big 5: Buhari says millions will join APC soon, Bruno Mars dominates the Grammys, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should be monitoring today.

The Federal Government said it is investigating 200 whistle-blowing tips. It said the investigation involves tips on tax officials and taxpayers for under-declaration of taxes as well as demand and receipt of gratification by tax officials.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is expecting millions of Nigerians to join the ruling All Progressives Congress in the next few months.

He said the defectors would join the party from all parts of the country.

The Presidency has justified the recent appointment of Mr. Ahmed Abubakar as the new Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The Ekiti State Government has filed a 19-count charge of corruption against a former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his finance commissioner, Mr Dapo Kolawole.

The court action came less than two weeks after the government released a white paper on the report of the Justice Silas Oyewole-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the finances of the state during the administration of the former governor, now Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

The National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has disclosed that the party has not endorsed any candidate for the governorship election slated for July in Ekiti State.

He said there was no truth in the claim that a recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in company of a former governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, was an endorsement of Fayemi.

And now stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump is taking credit for a decline in the African-American unemployment rate again, this time by taking aim at rapper and businessman Jay-Z following his comments on CNN Saturday night.

“Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump says he is not a feminist because he’s not solely supportive of women, but rather of all people.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist,” Trump told British journalist Piers Morgan when asked if he considers himself a feminist during an interview with British broadcaster ITV that aired Sunday. “That would be, maybe, going too far.”

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar stole the show, and most of the awards, at the 2018 Grammys. Mars provided the night’s big upset, taking the album of the year trophy that most critics assumed would go to Lamar’s rap tour de force, Damn. In the end, voters found Mars’s crowd-pleasing R&B more palatable, while Lamar dominated the rap categories. Prosecutors in Cambodia have charged 10 foreigners, including five Britons, with producing pornographic images. They were arrested on Thursday after images emerged of people appearing to imitate sex acts at a party in a villa in Siem Reap in the north-west. The Swedish founder of the Ikea furniture chain, Ingvar Kamprad, has died at the age of 91, the company has announced. Mr Kamprad – who pioneered flat-pack furniture – died at his home in Småland, Ikea confirmed in a statement. The company said that Mr Kamprad was “one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century”.