Top 4 Award Shows Every Nigerian Marks on Their Calendar 

There are awards that are generally regarded as the biggest achievements for any artist internationally, like the Grammys, the Emmys, and the Oscars, but in Nigeria, there are awards that are awarded to Nigerian creatives that signal a certain level of achievement and success for the creative.

Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)

This award show is recognized in the continent as a top award show created to celebrate television and film talents across Africa, and it is generally hosted annually in Lagos. The award show is presented by multi choice and has been in existence for over a decade, with its 12th edition happening this year.

The Headies Awards

The Headies awards were created 20 years ago and are viewed as the greatest honor for outstanding artists in Nigeria, and up until a few years ago, used to be one of the most competitive award shows in the country, with artists vying for a win. It was established by Hip Hop World Magazine and is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.

All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

The All African Music Awards is a major music event annually held in partnership with the African Union to honor musical talent across the African continent. It was created in 2014 and has been dominated by Nigerian artists for the last few years.

Best Of Nollywood Awards (BON)

Native to only Nollywood movies is an award show that was created to celebrate excellence in Nigerian cinema, and it employs a format that highlights the best of Nigerian cinema annually. It was created 17 years ago and is typically done in different states across Nigeria.

5. The Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa is an award set up by the Future Project and affiliated with Red Africa. The awards were created to celebrate you, creatives aged 18 to 31 who have made huge strides and had an impact in the industry. It was created 20 years ago and was previously known as “The Future Awards.”