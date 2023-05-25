TECNO X AMVCA SETS THE STAGE ON FIRE WITH A GLAMOROUS FASHION SHOW

Once again, Fashion meets Tech in the just concluded AMVCA awards, and TECNO opened the world to a new style of endless possibility. While honoring exceptional artistic achievements and craft, we are proud to grace the runway and be part of the elegant designers’ fantastic moments and unique designs. 

From the night stars, nominees, and even movies, the air was filled with elegant moments, brand showcases, and fabulous styles from the ever-consistent and long-standing DRIK, sleek and stylish  DYZN, and the avant-garde and eclectic pieces by FIA Designs. Treat yourself to fantastic images from the night, and let us know your best designs.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 24, 2023

OAU’s Alpha Club revives academic commitment with intervarsity debate competition

Excitement was high at the Obafemi Awolowo University’s lecture hall on Saturday as the institution’s premier gentlemen’s association Alpha Club ...

YNaija May 23, 2023

“OKANSOSO”, a Gripping New Drama to Premiere on APATA TV (YouTube) on 28th May 2023

“OKANSOSO”, a captivating new film embodying the profound human desires for wealth, children, and good health, will debut on APATA ...

YNaija May 22, 2023

Optiva Capital Partners Sponsors Funnybone Live Lagos Coming Up in June

Optiva Capital Partners Limited, an industry leader in investment immigration, wealth management, and investment advisory services is sponsoring ‘Responsible Funnybone ...

YNaija May 22, 2023

Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Utilities Celebrate Hilda Baci’s attempt to win Guinness World Record in a Remarkable 100 hours Cook-A-Thon

Lagos, Nigeria – 17th May 2023. We are thrilled to congratulate and celebrate Hilda Baci’s extraordinary achievement in her attempt ...

YNaija May 19, 2023

Who Are The Biggest Bookies In South Africa?

Introduction Sports wagering has been a favored hobby for countless South Africans for decades. There has been a substantial uptick ...

YNaija May 16, 2023

5 Exciting Things to Know About The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards

On Wednesday, the 17th of May 2023, broadcasters, and other invited guests from all over Nigeria will assemble at the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail