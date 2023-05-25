The Olamide Effect: From Fireboy DML to Asake, Meet The Artists He Transformed into Icons

Olamide, an icon in the Nigerian music industry, has not only established himself as a prolific artist with numerous hit songs, but he has also played a pivotal role in launching the careers of several talented artists. His label, YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop), has served as a platform for nurturing and promoting emerging talents, catapulting them to new heights of success.

One such artist who owes his breakthrough to Olamide is Fireboy DML. Signed to YBNL in 2019, Fireboy recently shared how Olamide came to his aid during a period of writer’s block while recording his latest album, ‘Playboy.’ Fireboy expressed his gratitude to his mentor, recounting how Olamide advised him to change his environment, helping him overcome the creative hurdle. This guidance from Olamide played a crucial role in Fireboy’s artistic growth and ultimately led to the success he enjoys today.

Asake, another rising star, witnessed his life transform after receiving a call from Olamide. Within months of joining YBNL, Asake acquired a house, a testament to the rapid impact that Olamide’s support can have on an artist’s career. In an interview, Asake expressed his awe at the opportunity to be signed to YBNL, considering it a miracle that came about through the recognition of his talent and the subsequent collaboration with Olamide.

Adekunle Gold, a household name in the Nigerian music scene, credits Olamide for playing a significant role in his journey to success. In his own words, getting signed to YBNL opened doors for him, including his first trip to London in 2015. Adekunle Gold holds immense gratitude for Olamide’s unwavering support and the inspiration he received from him.

Lil Kesh, who gained prominence under YBNL, described the label as a family even after his departure. Lil Kesh’s association with YBNL resulted in the release of multiple hit songs, and he acknowledged Olamide’s contributions to his career and the special bond they share.

Zlatan Ibile, known for his energetic performances and distinctive style, found a breakthrough when he collaborated with Olamide on the track “My Body.” This collaboration proved instrumental in propelling Zlatan’s career forward, with Olamide serving as an inspiration during his early days in the industry.

Portable, a singer whose ascent to stardom is often likened to a tale of rags to riches, received crucial support from Olamide. After being introduced to Olamide by popular dancer Poco Lee, Portable had the opportunity to collaborate with Olamide on the remix of his song “Zazuu Zeh.” This collaboration acted as a catalyst for Portable’s rise to prominence, exposing him to a wider audience and solidifying his position in the music industry.

Bella Shmurda, who initially collaborated with Olamide on the remix of his song “Vision 2020,” experienced a significant boost to his career. This collaboration served as a turning point for Bella Shmurda, increasing his recognition and acceptance within the music industry.

In addition to these artists, Olamide has also provided support and opportunities to numerous others, including Chinko Ekun, Picasso Rhap, Yomi Blaze, Lyta, and Temmie Ovwasa.

Through his label YBNL, Olamide has consistently showcased his commitment to nurturing talent and helping artists achieve their dreams.

In a recent interview, the duo Ajebo Hustlers talked about how back in 2020, Olamide was the first celebrity in Lagos to post their single ‘Barawo’ and how it was a big motivation for them. They also talked about how OIlamide’s post helped garner support for their single as radio stations started playing the song.

Olamide’s influence and impact extend far beyond his own successful career. By fostering a supportive and collaborative environment, he has paved the way for the rise of several stars in the Nigerian music industry. His unwavering dedication to supporting emerging talents has solidified his status as not just an exceptional artist, but also a key figure in shaping the future of Nigerian music.

Olamide’s role in launching the careers of numerous artists cannot be overstated. His support, guidance, and collaborative efforts have provided emerging talents with invaluable opportunities to shine. As he continues to make his mark in the Nigerian music industry, Olamide’s influence will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of many more promising careers to come.