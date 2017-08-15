The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the too five stories you should monitor today.
1. I don’t know if Nigeria is paying for Buhari’s treatment – Adesina
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said he is not sure if the Federal Government foots the bill for the medical treatment of the President.
2. Constituency projects by lawmakers is corruption | Obasanjo insists
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has insisted that the constituency projects embarked upon by lawmakers was a means of corruption.
3. We are not planning to increase petrol price – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there is no plan to increase the pump price of petrol.
4. We must force the govt to do their work | NLC supports ASUU strike
The Nigeria Labour has said it supports the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
5. I have not indicated interest to contest any elective position – Kachikwu
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu said he has not disclosed any intention to contest the governorship of Delta State or any elective position in 2019.
