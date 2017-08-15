We must force the govt to do their work | NLC supports ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour has said it supports the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

General Secretary of the NLC, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson told Punch that the Federal Government has the responsibility to honour its agreement.

He was part of the team that negotiated the 2009 agreement on the side of ASUU.

He accused politicians of not caring because their children school abroad.

He said, “When an employer enters into a collective bargaining agreement, it is expected that both parties will honour the terms of the agreement. The 2009 agreement was entered into. Incidentally, I was a member of the negotiating team.

“I negotiated that agreement on the ASUU side and it took a long time for a decision to be reached. Initially, government backed away, then it reconstituted and gave authority to the Onosode committee and at the end, the agreement was signed, but government has failed to fully implement it.

“In 2013, when there was a problem, the NLC had to broker the condition that led to the signing of the MoU. Government again has reneged on its own side of the bargain. So when we say ASUU has gone on strike so many times, we need to put it in perspective to say government has consistently failed to honour its own side of the bargain.

“They (government) do this so brazenly and so easily because most of their children do not attend universities here. They are abroad. And that is where the citizens come in. Citizens must be able to hold these people accountable by insisting that their own children have a right to uninterrupted education too and therefore force government to do what is correct so that education can be without interruption.”