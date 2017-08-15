Two suspects arrested as mob kills soldier in Nasarawa

The Nassarawa State Police said it has arrested two persons over the death of a soldier, Ayuba Ali in a mob attack.

Ali was killed at the Akwanga area of the state on Monday.

The command’s spokesperson, Kennedy Idirisu confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Idirisu said the victim who was in mufti reportedly hit a street hawker while riding on a motorbike.

He added that an angry group of youth pounced on him and beat him to coma.

Idirisu said the soldier later died at the hospital, while investigation has begun.

A witness, John Abimiku said the area has been deserted for fear of the unknown.

“As I speak with you now, about four military trucks are stationed in the area and soldiers are picking up any youth on sight,” Abimiku added.

He claimed that the two persons arrested by the police were among those who took the soldier to the hospital after the mob action.