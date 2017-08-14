Why we are going on indefinite strike – ASUU Chairman

The Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria (ASUU) President, Biodun Ogunyemi Monday says the Federal Government’s failure to fulfil the 2009 agreement made with the Union was what led to the indefinite strike.

Highlights of the agreement:

Payments of fractions/non-payment of salaries and other outstanding monies

Poor funding of public institutions

What an Academic staff union is:

Academic staff unions are in the context of labour relation, it is the continuous relationship between lecturers and the government. Their relation includes negotiation of contract about pay, hour and other terms and condition of employment and other ideas highlighted by the said Union.

The implication(s) of the strike on students:

The indefinite strike will definitely affect the performance of students in the Universities partaking in the action. As learning is suspended for a long period, the students reading abilities fall. This mostly turns some students into certificate seekers than knowledge seekers.

Also, the strike distort’s school calendar. The after-effect is prolonged school year that exceeds stipulated periods. Most academic activities for the school year are distorted. This is one major cause of producing unqualified graduates who are deficient in their fields of study. In the same vein, students who are supposed to do a 4-year course end up spending six years.

Such strike periods also have the tendency of leading undergraduates into some social vices like prostitution, oil bunkering etc.