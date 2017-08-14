How Edo Assembly speaker was impeached by 19 lawmakers

More details have emerged into the impeachment of the former speaker of Edo State, Dr. Justin Okonoboh.

His impeachment notice was reportedly signed by 16, out of the 24-member assembly.

Member of the House representing Akoko Edo I, Kabiru Adjoto, was elected as the new Speaker.

Three other members also signed the notice to bring the numbers to 19.

Okonoboh, his deputy, Elizabeth Ativie; and the former Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe was also suspended for three months.

It was gathered that on the resumption of plenary, Emmanuel Agbaje, read a letter of a vote of no confidence on the floor of the House.

Another lawmaker, Sylvanus Eruaga had asked Okonoboh to vacate his seat.

The Assembly workers were locked out while the impeachment lasted.

