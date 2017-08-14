“They pay Senators so much money but treat Lecturers like shit” | Dr Dipo puts the FG on blast

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has embarked on an indefinite strike action, after the Federal Government went mute on their 2009 agreement. While we are wondering if there will ever be an end to these strike actions, or for that matter, why the education sector is at the bottom of the totem pole as far as the Executive is concerned, Dr Dipo has choice words for Buhari and Osinbajo.

See below:

ASUU begins a national strike, total shut down of teaching, research & supervisory activities. But this doesn't matter, Buhari is humorous. pic.twitter.com/AHIMA1KfrM — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2017

Millions of Undergraduate students will be left stranded. MSc students (part time & full time) will be affected. PhD students will suffer. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2017

Yesterday's Sunday Punch. They buy cars worth billions every year but Lecturers and Medical Doctors must strike before they get anything. pic.twitter.com/1oatJu72gv — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2017

"But ASUU has beEN goiNg on striKe beFoRe Buhari and APC caMe in yen yen yen." Don't be unfortunate today please. pic.twitter.com/6fptoSD6IN — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2017

Reactions:

Sadly there's no other way for asuu to press home it's demand, to the detriment of students nonetheless.. — DMJ™ (@dammyjay93) August 14, 2017

I can never advise any student to go to any public university in Nigeria. The thing is just annoying. Private university is the best for now — Odunayo Samuel Timmy (@AkerelesamOdun) August 14, 2017

I weep for naija smh — Ace (D'mitri) (@maurice_ace) August 14, 2017

Shame in Fed Govt! A govt that mopped up even Foreign research grants from its Universities into TSA &Researchers wud have to beg for it. — Share Your Views (@SayUrViews) August 14, 2017

The education sector in Nigeria does not need ASUU. Many lecturers will agree with you that one of the biggest issues in the sector is ASUU — Oloyede Oluyemi (@loynox) August 14, 2017

#asuustrike Just like we had had it with every other govt. This strike will go on with the Min. Of Edu. Feigning ignorance of d demands. — Nwaonyeigbo (@aamechi) August 14, 2017

In Nigeria, education is no longer a serious business — HAPPY CHILD (@sisiflo__) August 14, 2017

Sad.