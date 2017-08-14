ASUU embarks on indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike action.

According to reports, the union met on Sunday to decide on the strike.

A memo by ASUU stated that Chairmen of state chapters of the union met in Abuja, with the national leadership where they collated and reviewed the results of the referendum they conducted in their separate chapters.

The memo dated August 12 said the Federal Government has refused to honour its agreement with the union in a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2013.

ASUU listed some of the reasons for the strike as non-payment of salaries, non-payment of earned academic allowances, removal of University staff schools from funding of government among other issues.

The memo stated that the strike began on Sunday, August 13.