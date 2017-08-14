Guam threat: Governor Salvo expresses confidence in Trump

by Adedotun Michael

The rhetoric surrounding North Korea in the last weeks has taken a new dimension as the Governor of Guam, the likely target town of an attack from North Korea, reposed his confidence and trust in the ability of President Trump to adequately defend the town in particular and the American community at large.

According to Daily Caller, Eddie Salvo said he feels safer than ever with President Donald Trump in charge of U.S. forces.

“Mr. President, I have never felt so safe as with you at the helm,” Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo told Trump in a phone conversation Friday evening.

“I wish there would be less partisanship up there,” Calvo said. “This is a time of threats to the United States. It shouldn’t be Democrats and Republicans, it should be everybody uniting around our president.”