The YNaija Tracklist: Osinbajo is a mere figurehead, he is not in control – PDP | Jonathan is shameless for saying he fought corruption – Sagay | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Ignore quit notice by Niger Delta militants | PANDEF tells Yorubas, Hausas – YNaija
Jonathan was not competent in anything, he is the worst – Balarabe Musa – YNaija
Osinbajo is a mere figurehead, he is not in control – PDP – YNaija
Assign portfolios to newly appointed ministers | Reps tell Osinbajo – YNaija
Jonathan is shameless for saying he fought corruption – Sagay – YNaija
Police forced me to admit to crime –Robbery suspect – Punch
Nothing Special About Cameroon — Ogba – Vanguard
We’ll make abductors of Lagos school boys give up arms, says Akeredolu – The Nation
How plot against Buhari failed at House of Reps – Daily Trust
‘Seventeen dead’ in Burkina Faso attack – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter