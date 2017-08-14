Jonathan is shameless for saying he fought corruption – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof Itse Sagay has condemned former President Goodluck Jonathan for claiming his administration fought corruption.

While speaking at the convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, Jonathan had admitted that he “failed to completely plug the loopholes in the fight against corruption”.

He however stated that his government did well, adding that there were evidences to support his claim.

But Sagay while responding said Jonathan did not fight corruption but rather enabled it.

He added that Nigerians were lucky that Jonathan lost in 2015.

“We are investigating nearly $470 billion stolen and all the villas around the world his cronies bought. We are looking at over $2 billion and endless amount that disappeared under the former National Security Adviser (NSA). We are investigating former Chief of Army Staff he appointed, who diverted whopping amount of public funds. His shameless statement just shows the level of self-deceit by the former president. It is unbelievable.

“This country is very lucky that the current administration took over the government from the hands of the party of plunderers, which could have ruined us all.

“If Jonathan had remained in office, we would all, by now, be carrying Ghana-must-go bags to go look for employment in other countries.”

Sagay added: “Of course, the inflation might have been reduced when he was in the saddle when his cronies emptied the treasury and blowing money all over the place, spending public funds on luxurious and irresponsible things. There was a lot of money they were throwing about, which did not belong to them. If they didn’t empty the treasury, maybe the inflation rate would have been better now. But, they finished the whole money in the nation’s coffers. What the Buhari administration is doing is digging us out of the big hole the PDP put us to.

“That is why there is inflation. Jonathan and his political party are the cause of the economic problem we found ourselves today. All this joblessness, misery, kidnapping and the despicable crimes being committed are as a result of lack of funds for ordinary human activities.

“In fact, the PDP and its members are a curse to this country. For them to ever dream that they would come back to power, that is the wildest and irresponsible dream anyone can contemplate.”