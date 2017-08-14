Cabal should allow Buhari go home – Protesters

The #ResumeOr Resign group protesting the continued absence of President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his aides to allow him resign and come back home to rest.

According to the group on Sunday, the latest pictures and videos of the President showed he was not fit enough to continue.

The movement said they would hold the “President’s handlers who have formed a cabal responsible if anything happens to him.”

A member of the Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy, Ariyo Atoye, said, “We saw the pictures and video released by the President’s media aides during their visit to London. Merely looking at Buhari shows that he needs to go home and rest as a father.

“They (Presidential media aides) saw a man who no longer has the capacity to govern a complex country like Nigeria, they saw a man whose spirit is yearning to be set free, but because of what they want to eat, they can’t see that the man is yearning to go home.

“The cabal should allow the man to go home, God has been kind to him; Nigerians can no longer depend on the man’s capacity to govern. We are already thinking of a post-Buhari Nigeria,” the activist stated.

A member of #OurMumuDonDo group, Adebayo Raphael, said the video showed that “Buhari is suffering.”

Raphael said, “I saw a video of the President and you could see he was suffering. You could see he was looking very gaunt, but he was packaged for Nigerians. This game of packaging Buhari for the media must stop, we know what is going on.

“So, Mr. and Mrs. cabal, wherever you are, understand the President needs time to take care of his health. You said the President can walk, he can laugh, so why is he not addressing Nigeria, why is he not back?”