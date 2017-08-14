I am the revolution nobody can block – Oni

The Deputy National Chairman, South of the All Progressives Congress, Segun Oni has dismissed rumours that he is leaving the party soon.

While speaking at a press briefing in Ado Ekiti, Oni also denied rumours that he met with Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, and the National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

He added that he was not under any pressure to resign, stating that the APC constitution allows him to stay in office until one month before the party’s primary.

“Why are people fretting over nothing? If anybody doesn’t want me, let him join the contest. I’m not desperate to be a governor and nothing will make me ask my people to embrace another platform. I’m the face of the party in the state, whatever is the result of the primary, I will abide by it.”

He added that he would not abandon his ambition, no matter the attacks on him.

“Those telling lies against me on the social media are only making me more popular by increasing my visibility.

“Let me disprove some lies they are telling against me. They said that our Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, asked me to resign. I want to tell you that there is no threat to my position. It is a lie with an expiry date. The party constitution says I should resign one month before the primary and that is what I am going to do.

“They said that I met with Fayose, that I met with a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, in a hotel and that I met with Makarfi in my house. Maybe, I don’t even know the value these people are placing on me.

“The last time I met Fayose was immediately after the burial of Baba Adebayo when I visited him to show gratitude for his roles in the burial. As for Makarfi and Akpabio, I have not met them anywhere. However, if Makarfi wishes to come to my house, I will welcome him.”

“Those trying to block me are risking many things because I am the revolution that nobody can block. On the field, they know what the people want,” he added.