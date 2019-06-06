African Union suspends Sudan over violence against protesters

According to Al Jazeera, the African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan’s membership days after the military launched a brutal crackdown on protesters that killed dozens of people.

The AU’s Peace and Security Department said in a post on Twitter on Thursday that Sudan’s participation in all AU activities would be suspended with immediate effect – “until the effective establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority,” which it described as the only way to “exit from the current crisis”.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting by the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after the violent dispersal of a protest camp in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, began on Monday.

At least 108 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, while a health ministry official was quoted as saying the death toll stood at 61. Protesters have vowed to continue their campaign of civil disobedience until the TMC is removed and killers of protesters are brought to justice.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo June 6, 2019

The Big 5: Ihedioha has no programme, only want to squander N42.5bn I left behind – Okorocha; We’ve not endorsed any speakership candidate – PDP caucus | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: We’ve not endorsed any speakership candidate – PDP caucus  The ...

Bernard Dayo June 5, 2019

The Late 5: Gbajabiamila not convicted of any crime – Jibrin; Dokpesi to lead one-man protest to National Assembly Thursday | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: JAMB yet to fix cut-off mark – spokesperson The Joint Admissions and ...

Bernard Dayo June 5, 2019

The Big 5: FCT residents didn’t vote for me but I’ll secure them – Buhari; Fresh trouble for Gbaja as court summons him on eve of speakership contest | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: FG lauds emergence of Muhammad-Bande as UNGA president The Ministry ...

Bernard Dayo June 4, 2019

The Late 5: UK seizes fresh £211m Abacha loot; Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande emerges UNGA president | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Another £211m Abacha loot seized from bank account in Channel Island  A ...

Bernard Dayo June 4, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari has not approved state police – Presidency; Ihedioha gives Okorocha 24 hours to handover | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Buhari has not approved state police – Presidency President Muhammadu ...

Bernard Dayo June 3, 2019

The Late 5: Buhari approves establishment of state, LG police; Sanwo-Olu signs 2019 Lagos budget of N873bn | Other stories 

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court adjourns suit seeking disqualification of Gbajabiamila The Federal High Court in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail