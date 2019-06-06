African Union suspends Sudan over violence against protesters

According to Al Jazeera, the African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan’s membership days after the military launched a brutal crackdown on protesters that killed dozens of people.

The AU’s Peace and Security Department said in a post on Twitter on Thursday that Sudan’s participation in all AU activities would be suspended with immediate effect – “until the effective establishment of a civilian-led transitional authority,” which it described as the only way to “exit from the current crisis”.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting by the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after the violent dispersal of a protest camp in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, began on Monday.

At least 108 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, while a health ministry official was quoted as saying the death toll stood at 61. Protesters have vowed to continue their campaign of civil disobedience until the TMC is removed and killers of protesters are brought to justice.