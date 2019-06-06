Here are the stories that drove conversation:

Goje pulls out of senate presidency race after meeting Buhari

Danjuma Goje, senator representing Gombe central, has withdrawn from the race to head the senate. Speaking after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, said Goje, a contender for the race, backed out to endorse Ahmad Lawan, the majority leader.

Lawmakers say farewell to Saraki as 8th National Assembly holds valedictory session

After four years, the 8th National Assembly came to a close with a valedictory session on Thursday.

Senator David Mark and Ali Ndume were one of those who praised now-former Senate President Bukola Saraki. Mark said: “I have been here for 20yrs and I can say without fear that you, Bukola Saraki have developed the Senate to an enviable height.”

Sanwo-Olu swears in SSG, Chief of Staff, others Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday swore in Folasade Jaji, as Secretary to the State Government as well as Mr Tayo Ayinde as Chief of Staff. Sanwo-Olu also swore in Gboyega Soyannwo as Deputy Chief of Staff and charged the appointees to hit the ground running to justify the trust reposed in them.

16 killed, 14 injured as suspected bandits attack Zamfara community Suspected bandits have launched an attack on the people of Kanoma community in Maru local government area of Zamfara , killing 16 people while 14 others sustained injuries. According to the district head Kanoma community, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, the bandits came in large numbers and shot indiscriminately at whoever crossed their way. Police arrest CAF president in France Ahmad Ahmad, president of Confederation of African Football (CAF), has been arrested in Paris, capital of France. Ahmad was picked up around 8:30 am at the Berri Hotel in Paris, where he was staying ahead of the FIFA congress. It said the arrest may be related to the alleged misappropriation and corruption involving French company, Tactical Steel.