Today’s Noisemakers: Adaku Ufere, Kingsley Moghalu, Ogbeni Dipo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Male workers at JP Morgan Chase have won equal parental leave with women after childbirth. In the late 1990s while working in @UN I got “paternity leave” for all of one week. Women, of course, get 4-6 months maternity leave. Gender equality is a two-way street. Lucky JPMC guys! — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) June 6, 2019



I reserve my comment.

Life is not hard at all. All you need is a very good degree or vocational skills, take some professional courses or do a higher level degree and learn how to network excellently. https://t.co/Kje56DdkvX — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 6, 2019



DEEP

Again, Saraki officially becomes a bloody civilian. Nothing attached to him anymore. No aide, no government protection. No government money to be stolen. No windfall. No freebies. No stealing. Nothing!!!! Power is transient!!!! — Lady Liberty 🗽 (@Victoria_NGR) June 6, 2019



No one asked for your opinion.

Saraki Leads 60 Senators & 246 HOR Members Out Of the NASS Today. May We Never Fall into their Den Again.. — Success Idowu (@idowu553) June 6, 2019

Have you prayed for your own family? smh.

The 8th Senate under the leadership of Dr. @bukolasaraki remains the best and Nigerians will miss him. We can judge from the number of bills passed by each @NGRSenate 8TH SENATE:318

7TH SENATE: 128

6TH SENATE:72

5TH SENATE:129#8thSenateValedictory — TUNDE Babamale. 🐦 (@babastundey) June 6, 2019

You people are shameless bootlickers.

A 101 ways exist for women to protect themselves from sexual abuse from men. Safety apps, female only spaces, leave him, shout etc. Please when does the actual burden of responsibility shift from the victims to the abusers? https://t.co/lNThOaqgmf — The Law (@AdakuUfere) June 6, 2019



SIS PREACH