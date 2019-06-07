The YNaija Cover – the 7th of June

Follow the links to read our latest stories and more:

 

The Big 5: Kano govt queries Emir Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating N3.4 billion; You can’t cage the media – PDP hits FG over action against AIT | Other top stories

The Late 5: Goje pulls out of senate presidency race after meeting Buhari; Lawmakers say farewell to Saraki as 8th National Assembly holds valedictory session | Other stories

Full details of AIT/Raypower’s alleged ‘sins’ against the NBC

Dorcas Shola Fapson’s adaptation of ”I Got Flowers Today” will move you, but it doesn’t hold men accountable for domestic violence

Niyi Akinmolayan has dropped the teaser for ”The Set Up” but we need more footage

African Union suspends Sudan over violence against protesters

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 6, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 6th of June

Follow the links to read all of our latest stories:     The Big 5: Ihedioha has no programme, only ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 5, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 5th of June

Follow the links to read all our latest stories: The Big 5: FCT residents didn’t vote for me but I’ll ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 4, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 4th of June

Follow the links to read all our latest stories:   The Big 5: Buhari has not approved state police – ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 3, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 3rd of June

Follow the link to read our latest stories: The Big 5: Don’t attack Buhari, obey constituted authorities and shun violence, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq June 2, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the Weekend Roundup

Follow the links to read all of our Weekend Stories:   Rambo: Last Blood, Jessica Jones season 3, The Goldfinch ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 31, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 31st of May

Follow the links below to read our latest stories:   Nigerians on Twitter are remembering fallen heroes and persecution of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail