The YNaija Cover – the 7th of June

Follow the links to read our latest stories and more:
The Big 5: Kano govt queries Emir Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating N3.4 billion; You can’t cage the media – PDP hits FG over action against AIT | Other top stories
The Late 5: Goje pulls out of senate presidency race after meeting Buhari; Lawmakers say farewell to Saraki as 8th National Assembly holds valedictory session | Other stories
Full details of AIT/Raypower’s alleged ‘sins’ against the NBC
Dorcas Shola Fapson’s adaptation of ”I Got Flowers Today” will move you, but it doesn’t hold men accountable for domestic violence
Niyi Akinmolayan has dropped the teaser for ”The Set Up” but we need more footage
African Union suspends Sudan over violence against protesters
Leave a reply