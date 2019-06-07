The Big 5: Kano govt queries Emir Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating N3.4 billion; You can’t cage the media – PDP hits FG over action against AIT | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Kano govt queries Emir Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating N3.4 billion

The Kano State Government has asked the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, to explain within 48 hours his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate. The query was delivered on Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji.

16 killed as bandits attack another Zamfara community

Armed persons in the early hours of Thursday attacked a community in Zamfara State killing 16 people, an official has said. Speaking on the attack, the acting press secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle, Yusuf Idris, said the bandits attacked the community around 2 a.m.

You can’t cage the media – PDP hits FG over action against AIT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the suspension of the licences of AIT and Raypower FM by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The opposition party said the decision was an attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled federal government to cage the media. In a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party, said the action was targeted at “intimidating and gaging the media, repress constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech and stifle public opinion, particularly as related to the determination by Nigerians to retrieve the stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal.”

Buhari has power to remove, suspend CJN – Acting CJN Muhammad

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has said President Muhammadu Buhari, as the appointor of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has the power to remove or suspend any person occupying the office. Muhammad stated this in defence of Buhari’s suspension of the erstwhile CJN, Justice, on January 25, 2019, and his immediate appointment by the President as the Acting CJN.

NBC suspends AIT, Raypower’s license

The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has announced the suspension of the license of Daar Communications PLC. Daar Communications, owned by Raymond Dokpesi, owns AIT television and Ray Power radio station, Nigeria’s first private radio station. The Director-General of the NBC, Modibbo Kawu, announced the suspension Thursday evening while briefing journalists in Abuja, Daily Trust newspaper reports.