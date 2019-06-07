We have seen the trailer for ‘Once Upon A Night’ but why is the movie sold as ”Nigeria’s first psychological thriller”?

Despite the churn of popcorn Nollywood movies heading to cinema these days, we still have the niche movies that explore other genres. Like horror, for example. I’m shocked that I’m using the word ‘niche’ because there was once a time Nollywood movies flourished on horror movies. That said, I like that writer-director Gbolahan Akintunde is trying his hands on a movie since making the Africa Magic series Forbidden.

Titled Once Upon A Night, the movie premiered at the 2018 Chelsea Film Festival and with a trailer released now, we’ve been given footage of Akintunde’s first movie tryout. Once Upon A Night has psychological thriller beats and tells the story of a psychology student with a fear of being alone, who then imprisons himself for one night to face his demons and then discovers that not all these demons are unreal. [Plays scary movie music]

The trailer has tight camera shots of terror, and a bulk of the terrifying sequence takes places in a house. Problem is, why is it being marketed as ”Nigeria’s first psychological thriller?” It’s so silly, lazy, and revisionist. If there’s any decent psychological thriller Nollywood has done in recent times, it has to be Yemi Morafa’s Something Wicked, released in 2017. There’s also the 2018 Daniel Oriahi film Date Night, which stars Deyemi Okanlawon and Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington.

Once Upon A Night stars Folaremi Agunbiade (Slow Country) in the lead role. Also, Wale Ojo, Kiki Omeili, Daniel Egwede, and Ade Bantu. The movie is out in select theaters August 16 and check out the trailer below: