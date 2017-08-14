Abbesi Akhamie, Melissa Adeyemo and Lala Akindoju’s film Still Water Runs Deep set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Independent producers, Melissa Adeyemo, Abbesi Akhamie and Lala Akindoju are set to premiere their latest short film, Still Water Runs Deep, at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The film is written and directed by Akhamie, a New York University Tisch Graduate student.

Still Water Runs Deep is the story of a father who must withstand his emotions and preserve his pride when his estranged son goes missing.

Led by veteran theatre and film actor, Toyin Oshinaike, as well as Rita Edward and Yemi Adebiyi, the film speaks to the difficulty that honest, hardworking men face when trying to raise children in the harsh realities of the world.

Lala Akindoju, who is also the casting director of the new project, confirmed that taking the film to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) provides an opportunity to open it to a global audience while also presenting an emotional story that is brilliantly executed by talented actors.

This film which was officially selected in the shorts category at the Toronto International Film Festival represents a collaboration of different creative and powerful women in film globally, including Abbesi Akhamie, Melissa Adeyemo, and Lala Akindoju.

See link to trailer here.

For more details, please visit the official Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/stillwaterrunsdeepfilm/