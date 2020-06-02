Lala Akindoju is sharing her tips for breaking into Nollywood

In case you havent heard, Lala Akindoju, actress extraordinaire, acting coach and now show runner for the new Netflix Naija series is finally sharing her secrets for how she made it in Nollywood. Akindoju is one of Nollywood’s most reliable character actress, lending her unique talents to major projects like Kunle Afolayan’s The CEO and experimenting with unconventional ideas through roles in indie projects like her indie film ‘Fine’, released last year. She is a polyglot, helming her own projects on the stage and launchinf a successful revival of Professor Ahmed Yerima’s ‘The Wives’. Booked and busy, Lala taking time out of her busy schedule to share of her wealth of knowledge is a rare opportunity through a series of webinars she is calling “How To Break Into The Movie Industry Webinar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

1st Webinar done and dusted but not without a true baptism of fire. . Everything that could go wrong went wrong, but where is the victory if there is no battle. . . Slide 1: After Slide 2: Before (feeling myself) Slide 3: During (I was actually telling myself to breathe). . . Thanks to everyone who attended the webinar – you all are the real MVPs. My friends, colleagues, mentors, and mentees. Y’all came through. . . Special thanks to my coach @temiajibewa, my dear friend @iambankole who came to my house in the middle of the rain to help with all the issues, my dear sister @bizzolar who helped whip up a set in less than 24 hours and my best husband @chef_fregz who was running helter skelter through the madness. . . THE LINK TO THE REPLAY WILL BE AVAILABLE TOMORROW MORNING. So don’t worry if you had bad connection or you couldn’t join live. . WE MOVE!!! 📸: @iambankole . . . #LalaAkindoju #BrownGurlMagic #TalentedInternationalBankable.

A post shared by lala akindoju (@lalaakindoju) on

Want to join in the magic?

Then register for the next webinar here

