Here’s what we know about the ‘Anonymous Account’ and what they stand for

Anonymous Account

The one thing about Twitter that many of its users would agree is that, sometimes, there is a mystery that comes with it – it doesn’t of itself does that, however, it is the said users who sometimes build this mystery. On Twitter, the #Anonymous and #Anomymous has been trending for a while now, and here is a Deep Dive as to why it is trending at a time like this.

In 2003, the Anonymous account was created as a decentralized international activist/hacktivist group that challenged world leaders, ideas, and social injustices. The group has also been nominated for the Shorty Awards, Best in Activism.

Following the death of George Floyd, Twitter blew up with several accounts claiming to be Anonymous account with a single purpose – react to the injustices that surrounded Floyd’s death and the aftermath of the death. While there is no official account for the group, the many accounts created under the anonymous name begs a lot of questions to who they are and the authenticity of what they have said about the happenings globally.

The Anonymous account has, however, spilled a lot of things that made many Twitter users think and react on many emotions, spilling ‘classified information’ that makes users wonder where they got the information from. The account shared some intel into Floyd’s killing, racism, Trump, and the death Jeffrey Epstein as they named U.S. President, Donald Trump and Naomi Campbell as part of Epstein’s ring, according to The BBC.

Here are some tweets associated with the anonymous account so far…

The situation of things in the US now has become a global issue as more and more countries identify with the black community to stand against racism and the family of George Floyd.

In Nigeria, the news of George’s death led some Nigerian youth to take to the streets of Lagos to protest with Placards and several tools that read #BlackLivesMatter. Coupled with the recent police brutality cases in the country, Floyd’s death has appeared to have stirred people to high emotions as they are asking world leaders to do better.

While it appears that little is known of the Anonymous account, they have opened up the conversation that brings the idea to citizens to question their leaders in places where they suspect foul play, the account has also identified with the minorities, the black community and have stressed that it will forever stand for justice and everything it entails.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor June 2, 2020

Why Trump’s ‘threat of violence’ on the Black community could be disastrous

The murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd by police officers in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota days ago ...

Michael Isaac June 2, 2020

Majek Fashek: Nigerians bid farewell to the legendary ‘Rain Maker’

The news of the death of legendary singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke broke out today and Nigerians and fans of the reggae ...

Michael Isaac June 1, 2020

#BigTachaNaija: It’s a BBNaija reunion but Titans are stealing the spotlight already

There is quite a lot you would expect from Tacha fans, but the truth about how loyal they are to ...

Chinedu Okafor June 1, 2020

Nigerians react to Wizkid’s tweet on Buhari and Trump

Throughout history, we’ve seen the magic that happens when the masses express their individuality outside of the oppressive oversight, systematically ...

Chinedu Okafor June 1, 2020

#JusticeForUwa may just be exposing potential rapists hiding in our midst

As with most of the cases relating to social injustice, it is not so much the crime itself that is ...

Michael Isaac June 1, 2020

Dragging God: How does God get blamed for the desperately wicked heart of man?

On the streets of Twitter, no one is safe and no one is beyond being called out over anything – ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail