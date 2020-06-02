Domestic flights might resume June 21 – FG | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Domestic Flights

The Federal Government yesterday said the ban placed on domestic flights may be lifted by June 21. Dr. Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce in Abuja. He said the aviation sector is expected to develop protocols that will lead to the full resumption of domestic flights any time from June 21. Aliyu added that passengers would be required to wear masks or face shields and maintain physical distancing while airports would also have to mark areas to reflect social distancing.

NCDC confirms new cases of coronavirus

We don’t have the capacity to isolate those who test positive for covid-19 – SGF Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) has said that the country does not have enough infrastructure to isolate everyone who test positive for Coronavirus. Mustapha who is the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, said this during the daily briefing on Monday.

Kizz Daniel is releasing an album this month

 

View this post on Instagram

 

THE MATTER BE SAY, VADO WAN DROP ALBUM JUNE 25th 🤫 #KOL 2020 and BEYOND 🚀🚀

A post shared by VADO D’GREAT (@iamkizzdaniel) on

Nine covid-19 deaths recorded in Lagos

