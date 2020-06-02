Domestic flights might resume June 21 – FG | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Federal Government yesterday said the ban placed on domestic flights may be lifted by June 21. Dr. Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce in Abuja. He said the aviation sector is expected to develop protocols that will lead to the full resumption of domestic flights any time from June 21. Aliyu added that passengers would be required to wear masks or face shields and maintain physical distancing while airports would also have to mark areas to reflect social distancing.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) has said that the country does not have enough infrastructure to isolate everyone who test positive for Coronavirus. Mustapha who is the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, said this during the daily briefing on Monday.

