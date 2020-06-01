Nigerians observe Day of rage over rape and injustice | The #YNaijaCover

For the past 48 hours social media has been steeped in news report about rape. Last week, we heard about Uwa Omozuwa, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin who died after being raped in a church auditorium. Uwa visited the Redeemed Christina Church of God, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin to read, where she was attacked.

While the internet was reeling from the news, there was the report of Jennifer raped by 11 men. The tragic incidents have sent Nigerians into launching hashtags – #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeForJennifer – seeking justice. Today. Nigerians protested with placards from their homes, galvanising towards demanding that the authors bring the criminals to book.

Importantly, it’s been a teachable moment about rape and rape culture, outrightly telling men to stop raping women and for institutions to be strengthened so that rapists can be held for accountable for their actions.