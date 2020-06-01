BigTachaNaija: It’s a BBNaija reunion but Titans are stealing the spotlight already

There is quite a lot you would expect from Tacha fans, but the truth about how loyal they are to Tacha is one thing that many Nigerians can agree on. The reality TV star is probably one of the few Big Brother Naija housemates with a very large fan base and fans. Titans, as they are called, have made it a point of duty to always talk about the star.

With the reunion of the most recent edition of the BBNaija show scheduled for today, fans have gathered in their usual virtual meeting spot to gush about Tacha with a whole new trend – #BigTachaNaija.

I'm getting some juicy info ahead of tonight. Let's not forget no HM gets called by dir real name except for Khafi and SirDee By d way, Diz stripper will be needing a new name for tonights dragging. I'm talking about Twooyo. #BigTachaNaija #Tacha pic.twitter.com/K4TDx7vfbA — Daddy Tom❤| BEST HYPE🔱 (@Iam_DaddyTom1) June 1, 2020

In an earlier Deep Dive, fans of the reality TV star got the most of the news of the reunion as they firmly stated that the reunion is going to be all about Tacha, however, fans of the show in all it’s entirety, reminded Titans that the Big Brother Reunion show is not all about Tacha. This new trend has proved that Titans are not backing down on the idea that the reunion will be all about Tacha.

Multichoice seeing titans trend #BigTachaNaija after paying #Tacha to attend the reunion. This life no balance at all😹😹 pic.twitter.com/DDyYymA0tY — Męãvę🧚‍♀️🔱 (@kennygho) June 1, 2020

Titans are not smiling today. Its Tacha or nothing. Titans are painting the trend table with different hash tags. Let's run it #Tacha #BigTachaNaija #June1stForTacha pic.twitter.com/9y2JnihXa5 — 🔱I Breathe Tacha 🤣 🔱 (@GabrielHelen3) June 1, 2020

Tacha is trending in South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, US, Canada, and Every country outside Nigeria You know why? We don't have Agama fans in doz countries 😂, they can't report what they can't see. Titans are all Over 😂#BigTachaNaija #June1stForTacha #Tacha pic.twitter.com/sDafTlubeQ — Daddy Tom❤| BEST HYPE🔱 (@Iam_DaddyTom1) June 1, 2020

With trends that have stretched out of Nigeria, Tacha fans are showing their excitement about the reunion and as it appears, the reunion is not the only thing they are excited about as the reality star had earlier announced that she would be releasing some products for sale today. It was this announcement she made that also fueled the idea, for her fans, that the reality TV star is being paid by the show organizers to appear for the reunion as they pointed out that Tacha is bigger than than the show.

Today is going to be a draggwagon .I can't wait #June1stForTacha #Tacha #BigTachaNaija Am fully armed ,don't come for my baby pic.twitter.com/USAyTME0EE — Hawa AJ 🔱🇬🇲 (@hawa_jatta) June 1, 2020

As it appears, Titans are in for the drama that followed the season and even the ones that came after the show as they have expressed that the drama is one thing they are looking out for. Tacha herself, just like all other housemates have expressed her excitement for the reunion and while fans are eager for the reunion, a few other Twitter users have taken to report the trend as they have flagged it as irrelevant.

The Big Brother Naija Show reunion will be aired LIVE, and just like Titans, fans of the show and what it stands for are looking out to seeing their favourite housemates reunite and to hear them talk about life after the edition of the show they featured in.