How ASUU strikes will end once and for all

by Wareez Odunayo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been embarking on strikes for several years over the failure of the Federal Government to implement agreed policies.

On Sunday, the union embarked on yet another strike. This latest decision follows the failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement reached with the union.

The 2009 agreement centres on increased funding for universities as well as payment of outstanding allowances.

On November 16, 2016, the Union embarked on a one-week warning strike to draw the attention of the Federal Government to its demands. Again, the Union is about to embark on another industrial action following the failure of the government to meet its Friday, August 11, 2017 ultimatum.

When will strikes in Nigerian public institutions become a thing of the past and why must the Federal Government wait until ASUU threatens a strike before it performs its responsibilities? When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers and Nigerian students are the ones who bear the consequences whenever there is an industrial action.

The incessant strikes have affected the quality of education in our universities, a student that is expected to graduate in four years after gaining admission into the university, does not do so until after six or more years. It is high time the Federal Government made education a priority.

If the Federal Government cannot dance to ASUU’s tunes, at least, it should be able to meet the association’s demand halfway. The Federal Government should urgently look into the grievances of these lecturers to stop incessant strikes in the universities.

Federal Government and ASUU should enter a deep and sincere dialogue considering the interest and future of Nigerian students. The government should curb this menace of incessant strikes by ASUU and make way for quality education in Nigeria.