Senior government officials have warned of an impending difficult September with the President Trump’s white house seeming unsuspecting.

The officials have described the coming month as “brutal,” “bad” or “really tough” because of the myriad of complicated issues on the table. They further stated it would be a litmus test for the presidency’s strive to get back on course.

The nation’s debt ceiling, the 2018 federal budget, tax reform, infrastructure spending and another possible stab at repealing Obamacare are the thorny issues on ground over which aides hope to have a better blueprint for how the president wants to proceed.

The officials aim to partially temper President Trump’s expectations, hammer out some compromises and get a competing band of aides on the same page in a month believed to have outsize importance among some top aides and outside advisers, who view it as key to getting the presidency on a better track.

Jenny Beth Martin, who leads the Tea Party Patriots – a conservative grass-roots group said: “The stakes are very high in September”, “There is a lot to do in a very short period of time.”

White House spokeswoman, Kelly Love made it exclusive that, “The president has made clear his commitment to getting health care, tax reform and infrastructure passed in Congress – a will Kelly feel “ shouldn’t have to be a choice,”.

The fear of an intense September is apparent as the President’s main forthcoming agendas lies at the mercy of Congress where the President have little control.