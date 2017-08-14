Opinion: Gov Wike and his ridiculous smear campaigns in Rivers state

by Solomon Okocha

One thing that gives me great joy is that by now, the good people of Rivers State can clearly see through the maniacal lies of Governor Nyesom Wike, the wishy-washy ways of his media aides and the sycophantic outbursts of his coterie of political apologists.

The type of junkyard and puerile falsehoods that the Wike-led government has generated in about two years of its regrettable existence is very similar to the type of diabolical propaganda that terrorist organisations thrive in; I call them ‘wicked lies’.

From the fake CNN (Amanpour) story about billions of dollars stashed away in a foreign bank account by former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to the imaginary video recording where INEC officials along with APC members were plotting to rig the Re-run Election in Rivers State, to the factless and comical claim of ‘Ikoyi Billions’, to the forgery and fabrication of documents to indict Amaechi as recently revealed by the foremost anti-corruption activist and lawyer – Livingstone Wechie, et al, any allegation against an opposition figure that emanates from Governor Wike’s table in Rivers State and Nigeria at large, can be summed up in three words; lies, hate and deceit.

Armed with the above facts, I was not surprised in any way when Simeon Nwakaudu, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, released a lengthy and delirious article maliciously targeted at the person of Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Simeon, please take note: it’s ‘NIMASA’ and not ‘NIMASSA’, like you erroneously scribbled in your mundane diatribe.

The ongoing madness of words in the State came alive again when Simeon falsely claimed that in the presence of invited journalists (of course, nameless and faceless ), and with the sole purpose of blackmail, Dakuku confronted the national leadership of APC with bank statements and financial documents purportedly showing how Amaechi sponsored APC campaigns across the country. Like other unsubstantiated allegations resident in WIke’s basket of lies, this one was also a stillborn verbal attack.

After a thorough research on the report, which Simeon himself provided in his moronic piece, I couldn’t find anywhere that bank statements and financial documents were mentioned. The whole nonsense was just a figment of Mr Nwakaudu’s sick imagination. It even gets messier!

Still reeling from the hyper excitement derived from his wild vituperations against Dakuku, Simeon took a step further to cast aspersions on NIMASA. According to Simeon who is also the publisher of Scannews – the unofficial online outfit of Gov. Wike- since Dakuku took over the reins of management at NIMASA, the agency has gone into a vegetative state and has failed like the APC Federal Government. What a garrulous, fallacious and insane display of insincerity!

Simeon was certainly not talking about the same NIMASA that recently brought pride and honour to Nigeria by hosting the African Maritime Administrators Association (AMAA) Conference in Abuja and by also clinching the Chairmanship position of the prestigious organisation. Dakuku Peterside, PhD, is the first Nigerian to occupy this lofty position. Is this what Simeon means by ‘vegetative state’?

Is Simeon also not aware that NIMASA under Dakuku has reawakened the enforcement of the Cabotage Act, thereby creating vast employment opportunities for many Nigerians? Or has Wike’s propaganda chief not heard that NIMASA has rejigged its Port and Flag State control functions?

Where was Wike’s official attack dog when the Federal Government and other Maritime Stakeholders applauded NIMASA for setting up a security structure that will secure Nigerian waterways against sea piracy and related criminal activities? Could this be Simeon’s definition of failure?

The statement by Simeon that Dakuku is not politically relevant and not on ground in Rivers State is in flat contradiction with the fact that Dakuku’s name has never departed both the mouth of Simeon and that of his paymaster since they assumed office till date. It is indeed very rare to hear the name of an unpopular politician always coming out of his or her opponent’s quarters. Simeon, wake up from your malice-induced sleep for Dakuku is here to stay!

Comparing Dakuku to Wike is like comparing light to darkness; progress to backwardness; hope to hopelessness. With Wike’s mediocre attitude towards governance, I dare say that it will take him light years to attain the gigantic strides that Dakuku achieved during his years of excellent service as Commissioner for Works in Rivers State; the records are all domiciled in the public domain.

While Wike’s priority projects are motorpark, market, pleasure park and religious buildings, Dakuku’s mind is focused on greatness, as is reflected in his landmark achievements in NIMASA, as are listed above.

At this point, I will not bother to respond to the remaining gibberish that Simeon Nwakaudu penned down in his low-life write up. My people say that two people do not get mad at the same time.

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija