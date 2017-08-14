“I wholeheartedly support ASUU strike” – Sen Sani

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has said he is in support of the industrial action embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Shehu on his Facebook page, on Monday, urged the executive to meet up with the demands of the body.

He wrote, “First, I wholeheartedly support ASUU strike. Secondly, I call on the Executive to dialogue and meet up the demands of the Union.

“Thirdly, the need to declare an emergency on the state of public universities, polytechnic and colleges of education is now.”