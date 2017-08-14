How I will deal with “Obstructionists Democrats” – Trump

by Adedotun Michael

President Trump has proven unperturbed at the impending daunting task which lies ahead in the coming fall. The President has made no secret of his resolve to ensure the rapid passage of his tax reforms, infrastructure spending, the nation’s debt ceiling and the 2018 budget.

Mr. Trump, however, looks undisturbed nor swayed at these impending challenges despite backslashes of disappointments in getting his way with the Senators with the most recent Obamacare repeal failure. He is ready for an all out war with the opposing Democrats and some Congress lawmakers who are a perpetual critic of the outspoken president.

Trump made this exclusive in his recent tweet where he slammed the Democrats and boasted of his capabilities to see his desires actualized.

According to the President’s Twitter handle, the statement reads: “The Obstructionist Democrats have given us (or not fixed) some of the worst trade deals in World History. I am changing that fast!”

