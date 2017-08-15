ASUU strike: NANS issues 21-day ultimatum to FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve its issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS National President, Chinedu Obasi on gave the ultimatum in a statement on Monday.

He threatened that if by the expiration of 21 days ultimatum, the issue was not resolved, Nigerian students would be forced to ground activities in the country.

He said: “It is with deep pain and regret that NANS received the news of another indefinite strike by ASUU over the federal government’s indifference to their plight.

“Nigerian students sees the break down in negotiations as a further proof that political leaders don’t care about their future.

“Consequently, we wish to call on the federal government to do all it can to get ASUU back to the classrooms.

“The demands of ASUU are reasonable and touch on the integrity of government, especially in the light of the fight against corruption.”

Obasi wondered why the government has refused to honour its part of an agreement with ASUU.

He added that NANS would be meeting in the coming week with leaders of ASUU to find out their irreducible minimum in their demands.

ASUU had on Monday officially announced the commencement of its nationwide industrial actions at a news conference held in Abuja.