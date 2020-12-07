Blaming Temmie Ovwasa, Cheating on DJ Cuppy, ‘Issa man’s world’| Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Amaka salary is 50k, she gave her boyfriend 40k



Who's Amaka? — NNAYI (@nnayidavid) December 7, 2020

Please who is Amaka?

2.

Seems Amaka is now a national liability 🤔 'disappointment everywhere'….. pic.twitter.com/P68CNCnZW3 — DripsDaddy (@_eddiegreat) December 7, 2020

Wahala for who nor be Amaka o

3.

as you get older u start to pay more attention to people’s mindset rather than their looks. — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famezz_vv) December 7, 2020

Ask Regina Daniels!

4.

So I cheated on DJ Cuppy some days ago. she has refused to pick my calls since then. Kindly help me tell her I’m sorry and that she should answer my calls. @cuppymusic I’m sorry, please forgive me😢 🙏🏽 — Richard (@meettheRichard) December 7, 2020

lol…

5.

Everybody is blaming Temmie Ovwasa not Olamide. A lady came out to voiced her regrets with YBNL. She's the one under Olamide not me & you. Olamide should tell us his own story before you start dragging anyone. Why is it that sensible people are hard to find on this Twitter? — IFA FUNSHO #ENDSARS (@funshographix) December 7, 2020

Issa mans wurld

6.

Amiyah? Why are you shameless laidis. Omo! I was just looking at both of them like a bat. This one is not a good friend. Cindy said "our dogs love bones". I am yet to understand why she made that statement but I hope she isn't comparing me with their dogs. — Chicken Catcher 🐔 (@IamEtubo) December 7, 2020

Wahala like bicycle…

7.

For those ladies that always need 2k urgently and those that blocked their future husband.

Tomorrow is Shiloh!!! — Heartbroken Flirt ♛ (@barry_ayo) December 7, 2020

lol

8.

NANS two weeks ultimatum for strike to be called off by Asuu still never reach since October. Lool

This organization do not in anyway represent the student’s interests, It consist of mainly selfish individuals fighting just for their pockets! — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish_) December 7, 2020

Time moves differently with these people.

9.

What’s hard about dating you? — xoxo (@kemaj__) December 7, 2020

We wonder.

10.

Broke people have sex the most. — Benue Breed❄️ (@oyimzy) December 7, 2020

How do they do it?