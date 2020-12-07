‘Choose your hoodlums wisely’: Nigerians ask Buhari to redirect energy to insurgents | The #YNaijaCover

Due to a series of events, embers of what signals a second wave of the #EndSARS protests have been sparking. A few people have been spotted littering the streets in various parts of the country; spurring up a second uprising of the political agitation that had characterised the months of August and October this year.

The #EndSARS protests had started as a call to end the reign of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the incessant violence they’ve inflicted on the Nigerian youths for years, but it soon escalated to a movement that demanded accountability from the government and a desperate call for reforms in the nation. The movement came to an abrupt end after the tragic Lekki shootings that took place on the 20th of October, 2020. Since then, the government has been doing its possible best to ensure that there is no second rise of the EndSARS protests.

After the recent wind of a possible protest comeback, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, had a lot to say. On Monday during the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference, Buhari stated that his regime would deal decisively with “any act of hooliganism hiding behind peaceful protests.”

He went on to say that he would like to reiterate the government’s “commitment to the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests” but that it must be done “responsibly in accordance with the laws of the land.“

Nigerians were quick to accuse the President of misplaced priorities, bringing to his attention the hundreds that have been killed by bandits over the months in the Northern parts of Nigeria. Many pinpointed that these insurgents should be receiving the full force of the government’s force, but Buhari has decided to focus on the youths demanding accountability.

The destruction and violence by hoodlums in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests are indeed reprehensible. Still, one can understand the plight and frustration of Nigerians. The government, thus far, has dedicated more effort and time in ‘dealing’ with those associated with the protests and Nigerians are convinced that if the same energy was channelled toward eradicating insurgency in Nigeria, we would see massive progress.

In essence, Nigerians are pointedly asking Buhari to refocus his energy and “Choose the hoodlums wisely”.