The insurgent group, Boko Haram, have reportedly attacked a village in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A resident said the affected part of the city is the Jidari Polo area and the attack occurred at about 7 p.m, Premium Times reports.

He explained that the area is just “about 4 km from the Maiduguri GRA (Government Residential Area).”

Efforts are ongoing to get security agencies to speak on the attack.