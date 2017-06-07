The Thread: Nigerians don’t care for El Rufai’s reassurance

Governor of Kaduna, El Rufai, has issued a communique concerning the Kaduna Declaration worded by Pan-Northern youth, otherwise known as Arewa.

The declaration contained an order to Igbos to vacate the North by Oct 1st or be prepared for consequences.

Governor of Kaduna state has responded, condemning their actions and ordering the arrest of these youth.

The Kaduna State Government has assured every resident of the state that nobody can tamper with their freedom to reside where they choose. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) June 7, 2017

The KDSG has therefore ordered the arrest, investigation and prosecution of the signatories to the statement. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) June 7, 2017

But hardly anyone is clapping for him. There is a decided lack of confidence in El rufai based on his antecedents- how he handled the Audu Maikori matter- and lessons from history e.g Bridget Agbahinme’death.

Match your words with actions. Arrest those behind the directive and prosecute them — reverend (@rev_fab) June 7, 2017

Just like Yakubu Gowon assured Igbos in 1966 — Biafra Defending (@biafradefender) June 7, 2017

@toluogunlesi lies the killing in SKD has Elrufai done anytin to d herdsmen? Lies — The Ghost (@okodaso_ese) June 7, 2017

We are watching. — Festowealth (@FMotilewa) June 7, 2017

Why am I unimpressed with the order to arrest the signatories of yesterday's communique? The killers of Bridget Agbahime were arrested… — Chxta (@Chxta) June 7, 2017

The Great debaters

Sigh. This is how we fuel hate. These things are social issues that should be addressed educationally through campaigns. Not brute force. https://t.co/rf56rpuge3 — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

Do we think those arrested will see light and love Igbos? We only end up strengthening their misguided hatred. Education is key, not force. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

As I always say, our politicians have only 3 solutions to social problems: Fine it, Ban it, Jail it. Nothing sustainable, nothing creative. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

The underlying social deficiencies ought to be addressed, but any attempt to spread hate, incite violence, must be SHUT down immediately. https://t.co/jaZH70Vx0U — Sani® (@pdauda) June 7, 2017

Hatred/xenophobia is a state of mind. Criminal law should deal with acts, not ideas. Arrest people for criminal acts, not for statements. https://t.co/vvpirywnLf — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

True. Although the criminal element (if there is one) should be handled without brutalisation but hey who am l kidding? ..🚶🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/Hax1UewkfS — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) June 7, 2017

As far as I know, they are being arrested for their (condemnable) ideas not for any other act. But in Nigeria, we police ideas, so… https://t.co/mmFJkySM4A — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

I should unlook this El-Rufai matter. Arrests probably just for show. Men were arrested for killing a woman for blasphemy and walked free. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

What if it's borderline treasonous? Honest question. I have limited knowledge on the law in general. — Richard Martins. (@richielovall) June 7, 2017

Sedition laws are unconstitutional. Free speech includes freedom to wish bad on the president/govt. As long as it's just speech not action. https://t.co/xI2OyNiMhl — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

It is not Arewa that worry me, it is the people who will be arrested later for documents with less hateful but equally destabilising ideas. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

We should be careful what we clap for, it will almost always certainly come back and bite us. Arrest killers and the violent, not talkers. https://t.co/No5GBiKhWY — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

A group of people gather and openly threaten the existence of an ethnic group and you think the initial response should not be condemnation? https://t.co/JALKQEQUtM — Nwa'Afor Igbo (@austine245) June 7, 2017

Condemnation is not the same thing as deprivation of liberty. The govt can condemn the statement and protect against ACTS in pursuit of it. https://t.co/z0uvzGsJGx — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

We can't wait for a break down of law before we act, security agencies should issue a statement warning everyone about inciting violence https://t.co/F2rXe8KdGU — Uncle Jay (@chikezie_jay) June 7, 2017

Action comes in several forms. You've just given one example. I am simply against mass arrest that could actually fuel more hatred. https://t.co/F0uC0uXCEa — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

Mass arrests wouldn't solve the problem, but a strong warning would deter violence.That warning is not fort coming, the silence is deafening — Uncle Jay (@chikezie_jay) June 7, 2017

Exactly. We should be pushing for the voices of the Northern leadership to condemn the statement, not pushing for mass arrests. https://t.co/2W4c0ap8GK — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

The conspiracy theorist in me says ordering a mass arrest is intended to further inflame Northern youths. But, nah, people are not that bad. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

Reactions

I quite agree. Where do we draw the reasonable line btw whn some1 is issuing threats & actually causing damage. How to prevent dt tansition — Femi Atiba (@femiblack) June 7, 2017

My issue is Gov's should not be ordering the arrest of individuals just for show. @ayosogunro was right about need for pragmatic approach — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 7, 2017

What El Rufai should have done

Ayo, practically, what would you do if you were the governor and under your watch such a threat was made to an entire tribe? I'm curious. — Won't Die. Nigerian. (@iamibiene) June 7, 2017

1. Issue a public statement of reassurance

2. Warn against acts of violence

3. Have Min if Info start media campaign

4. Increase security https://t.co/XErdRHtsGg — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

But of course, let's just order arrests and expect the situation to calm down. We keep alternating between being assholes and being foolish. https://t.co/UOUb7IUWDr — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

Haha, okay…