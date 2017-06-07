The Thread: Nigerians don’t care for El Rufai’s reassurance

Governor of Kaduna, El Rufai, has issued a communique concerning the Kaduna Declaration worded by Pan-Northern youth, otherwise known as Arewa.

The declaration contained an order to Igbos to vacate the North by Oct 1st or be prepared for consequences.

Governor of Kaduna state has responded, condemning their actions and ordering the arrest of these youth.

See below:

But hardly anyone is clapping for him. There is a decided lack of confidence in El rufai based on his antecedents- how he handled the Audu Maikori matter- and lessons from history e.g Bridget Agbahinme’death.

See below:

The Great debaters

In fact,

Reactions

What El Rufai should have done

Haha, okay…

