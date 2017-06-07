INEC registers APDA, 4 other political parties

INEC have reportedly registered five new political parties, today, June 7.

The five new political parties were said to be part of the 95 associations that applied to the Commission for registration as political parties, Punch reports.

The five parties are Young Progressive Party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, New Generation Party of Nigeria, All Democratic Peoples Movement and Action Democratic Party.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Prince Adedeji Soyebi, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “applications of five of the associations which have fulfilled the constitutional requirements for registration.”

In the meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries, Soyebi said that the Commission received and considered submissions from the 36 states and the FCT, as well as reports from some accredited observers of the CVR exercise.

The national commissioners added that as At Friday, June 2, 2017, a total of 760,989 persons had been registered across the country, making up 59.5 percent males and 40.5 percent females.

Also, 31,808 persons had collected their PVCs while 34,560 others applied for transfer of Polling Units.