The Kaduna Declaration: Every Northern governor should reproduce El-Rufai’s statement

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The Governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted swiftly to the declaration that called for all Igbos in the North to vacate before the 1st of October, 2017. The statement, which was the product of a meeting allegedly held in the Arewa House in Kaduna state, had claimed five groups, representing the North, as its signatories.

Governor El-Rufai’s statement, signed by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the Governor condemned the declaration as “hateful” and a violation of the rights of Kaduna citizens who are of Igbo extraction.

With the news that the meeting held in the popular venue in Kaduna, it was imperative that the Governor disavowed the group and what it represents as not being in any way speaking for the Kaduna State Government, emphasising that “they cannot use our state (Kaduna State) to do or say things that threaten the peace”.

Defending the constitutionally guaranteed rights of every citizen to reside in any part of Nigeria, “the Kaduna State Government believes in and will uphold the right of every Nigerian to live safely and develop his/her full potentials within its territory”.

This can only be seen as a definitive statement by the El-Rufai Government that promises to not permit the threats of visible action in the so-called Kaduna Declaration to come through. Given that the statement mentioned the entirety of the Northern states as the geographic cover of the ‘operation’, similar statements from other 18 Northern Governors would also be necessary to lay down the law to the group.

From Adamawa to Borno, Katsina and Niger, it should be clear to the group that no Northern state will tolerate or accommodate their mission, whether now or in the future. This should be one exceptional situation where State spokesmen should feel free to copy and paste; just remember to edit the name of your state.