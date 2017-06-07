Army dispels Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri

The attack by the insurgent group, Boko Haram, on Maiduguri was successfully repelled, the Army confirmed on Wednesday.

It was earlier reported that Boko Haram attacked the Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri.

The Nigerian army has said it has neutralized the attack, Premium Times reports.

“In a merciless operation, Nigerian troops have neutralized Boko Haram gunmen who attempted to attack Jiddari Polo community in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital,” Army spokesperson Sani Usman said.

He added that “there was an attempt by a few suspected Boko Haram to attack Jiddari Polo and all have been neutralized. Situation cool and calm.”

Usman assured that there was heavy security presence in the area and the situation was now under control. So, residents should not panic.