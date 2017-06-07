Today’s Noisemakers: El Rufai, Audu, Maikori, Tolu Ogunlesi, Prof. Osinbajo and others [The North-East war edition]

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Following the Kaduna declaration by Arewa youth yesterday, which effectively gives the Igbos in the North until Oct 1st to pack out or be dealt with, there has been conversations on Twitter NG, with people pointing out different angles to the situation. See below:

1 Tolu Ogunlesi

Ultimatum by "Coalition of Northern Youths", to Igbos, is utterly condemnable. Should be treated as Hate Speech & Incitement to Violence. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) June 7, 2017

2. Abang Mercy

Nnamdi Kanu wins

People actually sat to declare Igbos out of the North? Really?

You all keep making Nnamdi Kanu score more points as 2019 elections beckon!! — Khaleesi!!! (@AbangMercy) June 7, 2017

3. Dr Dipo

ElRufai on point

Asking Igbos to leave the North is inflammatory and can lead to loss of thousands of lives on both sides. ARREST is in order. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 7, 2017

Not quite

I should unlook this El-Rufai matter. Arrests probably just for show. Men were arrested for killing a woman for blasphemy and walked free. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) June 7, 2017

Why am I unimpressed with the order to arrest the signatories of yesterday's communique? The killers of Bridget Agbahime were arrested… — Chxta (@Chxta) June 7, 2017

They threatened to throw us into d Lagos lagoon if we don't vote for Ambode; now the Arewa youths hv given us 3 months to vacate d north. 😀 — Слава Путин (@CjEzurike) June 7, 2017

So nothing will happen at the end — Victor Maverick (@maverickhills) June 7, 2017

Exactly! And why must the @PoliceNG wait for orders before doing their job? We are watching keening for the usual eye service — Nwoke Alexander Jr (@alex2j2) June 7, 2017

4. Osinbajo

We love Osinbajo

"Nigeria belongs to all of us. No person or group is more important or more entitled than the other in this space that we all call home." pic.twitter.com/UkJECAq7Fx — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 7, 2017

@ProfOsinbajo's comments about discrimination are a wonderful start towards dealing with this quit notice given to Igbos in Northern Nigeria pic.twitter.com/EJ0p1VwDIY — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) June 7, 2017

Contradictions

Oba of Lagos – Igbo people should goan die!

Hausas – We give Igbo people deadline to leave the North

Igbos – We want Biafra

Nigeria: No way! pic.twitter.com/wKknsRUojG — Uchenna Onwuemeli (@UchennaNG) June 7, 2017

Igbo youths:Give me Biafra or I….err.errrm I die😲

Hausa youths: Kei mana..Igbos oya pack ur bags,tefi from North in 3mths

Yoruba Youths: pic.twitter.com/hfGORimjgx — ph-chronicles (@ibkabiolaralph) June 7, 2017

5. Audu Maikori

We are waiting

I am from Kaduna state (north) and married to an IGBO woman.. please come October 1st come & drive us out of the north and see…#Idiots A.M — AuduMaikori (@Audu) June 7, 2017

6. Aisha

What is this about "the north" vs igbos? So what happens to those of us that are half/half by blood? We create our own country? #OneNigeria — Aisha Augie-Kuta (@AishaAK49) June 7, 2017

Propagandists script. But I hope the security agencies will address it immediately. It's really sad and a shame. — nengi nwuche (@nwuche_nengi) June 7, 2017

Lol… very funny… Seriously they should understand that if Nigeria must break-up its NEVER going to be in TWO, definitely MULTIPLE split! — Efe🇳🇬 (@Keveen) June 7, 2017

Decide the half you want to throw away😝😝😝😝 — Orozo1⭐💯 (@Freeman05051) June 7, 2017

People don't read our blood. You are Aisha, I'm Amara. Automatically, you are North and I'm Igbo. https://t.co/LDBJwsKwTP — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) June 7, 2017

No group(s) speak for the whole North. The North is also not one group. The Igbos are not going anywhere. Love trumps hate. #NoToViolence — Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) June 6, 2017

7. Somi

The worse thing is how we just take it as a matter of course that Northerners can rise up and start killing people any time…and they do. — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) June 7, 2017

We just accept that any small catalyst can trigger ethno-religious violence. We don't even try to hold them to a higher standard. — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) June 7, 2017

Even a government official, even police will say…"You know these northerners" or "You know these Muslims." — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) June 7, 2017

Like…rearrange you thoughts, your speech, your freedoms around them so that you don't get harmed. Strange. — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) June 7, 2017

Anyway…for those of you running away to Canada…🙃🙃🙃https://t.co/lGSJrJU9Ky — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) June 7, 2017

Lit June 12

Nnamdi Kanu declaring 'sit-at-home', Northerners allegedly giving 3 months ultimatum…Yorubas sharing aso ebi for next weekend! Wawuu — Manchester United (@xvnthe) June 7, 2017

