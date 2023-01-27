BREAKING: Court overturns Adeleke’s win, names Oyetola Osun governor

The Election Petition Tribunal hearing the APC and Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the PDP’s Ademola Adeleke on Friday annulled the result of the July 16 Osun governorship poll.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He subsequently deducted the over-voting observed from the votes scored by the candidates and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266.

He directed INEC to withdraw Adeleke’s certificate of return and issued another one to Oyetola who won a majority of the lawful votes.

Meanwhile, a minority decision by one of the judges is being read at the time of filing this report.

