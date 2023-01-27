The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount Plus)

Teen Wolf, a popular supernatural show on MTV, ended in 2017, after making some of its young actors famous. Many of them are coming back for a new movie that Paramount Plus is making. In it, Beacon Hills is facing a new threat.

Scott McCall, a werewolf played by Tyler Posey, is no longer a teenager, but he is still an Alpha. When a terrifying evil comes to town, he sends out a call for all the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters to come back. The group of trusted friends and new allies must dig deep to fight the strongest enemy they’ve ever faced.

How I Met Your Father season 2 (Hulu)

Sophie (Hilary Duff), from the spinoff/sequel to the now-classic How I Met Your Mother, is still looking for The One in the new season of the show. She has already met him, which is a given, but he could be her friend Jesse (Chris Lowell), her Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin), or any other guy from the first episode.

Sophie goes on more dates in season 2, including one with an older man (John Corbett). While this is going on, Valentina (Francia Raisa) and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) break up, Sid (Suraj Sharma) runs away with his girlfriend, and Ellen (Tien Tran) gets a job. Also, Neil Patrick Harris is back as Barney.

You People (Netflix)

This modern romantic comedy is Kenya Barris’s first movie as a director. He wrote it with Jonah Hill, who plays one of the leads. Like you’d expect from a Barris movie, the love story at its core involves clashing cultures, religions, and different generations.

When Ezra Cohen (Hill) thinks that Amira Mohammed’s car is a rideshare, he meets her and they hit it off. They start dating, and when things get serious, both of their families get involved: his liberal Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and her more conservative Muslim parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long). Despite their differences, both sets frequently meddle in their kids’ lives.

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez adds another romantic comedy to her list of movies just a few weeks before Valentine’s Day. This time, she is paired with Josh Duhamel. Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, and Lenny Kravitz are among the other stars in the cast.

Darcy and Tom’s loud, loving, and very opinionated families are coming together for the ultimate destination wedding, but both of them are getting cold feet. When the whole party is taken hostage, things get even more complicated. In this case, the bride and groom are in fact chained together. The question is whether or not they will say “I do” if they can get out of it.

Wolf Pack (Paramount Plus)

Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) are both teenagers. They meet just before something attacks their school bus and bites them.

As the full moon rises, they start to show special abilities and form a bond with Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Grey) and Luna (Chloe Rose Robinson). They are all werewolves, it turns out. When Gellar, an arson investigator, starts asking questions about the wildfire that started the attack, their secret could be found out.

Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)

Segel plays a grief-stricken therapist who starts breaking the rules and telling his clients exactly what he thinks. By ignoring his training and ethics and going against what his mentor, Ford, told him to do, he ends up having a big impact on their lives. His own life, he realizes however is turning into quite the roller coaster.