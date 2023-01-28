It’s the turn of youths to take back Nigeria – Peter Obi; Court Rejects Tinubu Disqualification Suit | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

It’s the turn of youths to take back Nigeria – Peter Obi

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, claims he would end the cycle of poverty in Nigeria if elected.

Obi spoke during a town hall meeting with students from the University of Abuja on Friday.

The candidate for the Labour Party stated that the elections are for the youth and that they should take the chance to make a difference.

If elected, the education sector would not suffer under his watch, he added, adding that Nigeria’s issues stem from failed political leadership.

“The next election is about you, the youths, and you must seize the opportunity to take back the country by insisting that character, competence and antecedents guide your decision — not religion, tribe, region, or my turn — because in truth, it is the turn of the teeming Nigerian youths who are wasting,” he said.

“The reason my manifesto is centred on turning the country from consumption to production is to stop the country from recycling poverty.

“The only thing this country is manufacturing is poverty, and Datti and I are coming to change all that because no country grows by consumption, without production.

“Poverty is increasing in Nigeria because we are not investing enough in education and health which is what makes the difference between a rich and a poor country.

“I am assuring you that all that will stop under my watch.”

He said securing the country remains his priority, adding that his administration will negotiate with agitators and deal with those who might be uncooperative “because there can only be one government in a country at a time”.

The federal government has attributed the prolonged countrywide fuel scarcity to transnational traffickers.

It reassured Nigerians that the country’s fuel reserves exceed 1,6 billion liters.

Friday, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NMDPRA Corporation Communications section issued a statement.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA wishes to reassure all Nigerians that there is a PMS sufficiency of over 1.6 billion litres as of 26th January 2023, both on land and marine.

“The current distribution hitch is heightened by activities of cross-border smugglers, who divert PMS meant for the Nigerian market to neighboring countries where PMS prices are significantly higher than Nigeria’s regulated price. We are engaging and collaborating with Nigeria Customs Services to address this issue”, the statement contained.

To solve the lingering fuel scarcity, the Commission said it would apply modest adjustments in the cost of product transportation to cater to the impact of high AGO prices on transporters while making special diesel provisions to marketers at a reduced price.

It added that it would ensure the automation of products sales interface, the Emplacement of a monitoring system in collaboration with government security agencies for distribution to retail outlets, extended operating hours at the loading and depots and some selected filling stations; rehabilitation of critical fuel distribution road network through the federal government’s tax credit scheme by the NNPCL; regular stakeholders’ engagement, among others.

A train said to be a few minutes from its destination in Abuja was said to have derailed.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Kubwa area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

It is not clear if there are casualties from the incident.

A resident of the area said, “people were just thanking God that it was not on the highway tracks”.

When news service TheCable visited the scene of the incident, there were no passengers on the train.

However, police officers and officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation were at the scene of the incident.

The NRC officials did not give details of what happened, but said they “are assessing the situation”.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declined to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expunge the name of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, from the list of candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Binta Nyako yesterday dismissed the suit because the applicants, not being a registered political party, lacked the locus standi to appear before the court.

Justice Nyako noted that by the latest suit, the Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International had filed a multiplicity of suits over the APC presidential primary.

In the suit brought by its counsel, Jideobi Johnmary, the non-governmental organisation accused the APC of failing to comply with mandatory provisions of section 90(3), 84(13) of the Electoral Act, 2022, in nominating Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

However, both the APC and Tinubu, who were cited in the suit as second and third defendants respectively, filed preliminary objections to challenge the competence of the suit.

They described the suit as non-justiciable, adding that it was statute-barred since it was not filed within 14 days after Tinubu’s name was submitted to the INEC.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, G-5 governors stormed Enugu State on Friday for the flag-off of the party’s campaign.

At the event were Governor of Enugu State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who is still mourning the late PDP guber candidate for Abia State, Prof. Uche Ikonne was absent.

The Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, venue of the event was filled to capacity.

The G5 governors also endorsed the senatorial ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is contesting for senatorial election to represent Enugu North.

All the candidates of the party, ranging from the House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship were presented with flags of the party.

However, the former governor of the State and the candidate for Enugu East senatorial zone, Chimaroke Nnamani was the only one that did not receive the party’s flag.

His inability to receive the party’s flag might not be unconnected with the suspension order handed down to him by the national leadership of the party last week over his alleged anti-party activities.

He was also absent from the occasion.

The party’s governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, who responded on behalf of other contestants, lauded Ugwuanyi for ensuring a secured environment, quality education, rural development, sustenance of peace and security, stressing that such was responsible for the massive gathering and the rush for investment in the state by investors.