BREAKING: One injured, many hostages taken in Charleston restaurant shooting

One person has been shot and many hostages taken after a disgruntled employee entered a Charleston restaurant with a gun Thursday afternoon, Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg told reporters.

Charleston police spokesman, Charles Francis said hostages still being held inside the restaurant, Virginia’s, on King Street.

The wounded person was immediately extricated by the police and transported to the hospital.

“This is not an act of terrorism. This is not a hate crime. It is a disgruntled employee,” Tecklenburg said.

A witness said they were eating at the restaurant when the gunman ordered everyone out and yelled, “There’s a new boss in town.”

Peter Siegert, 73, and his son Peter Siegert IV, 45, were quoted by The Post and Courier as saying that just after several waitresses and kitchen workers walked out the door without saying a word, a man in an apron with a gun came out of the kitchen and locked the front door.

Several hostages are being held inside a Charleston restaurant after a disgruntled employee shot someone, police and mayor say pic.twitter.com/hpTLfLulQy — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2017

