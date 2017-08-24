JAMBOREE: It’s time to question the relevance of JAMB

by Alexander O. Onukwue

If the intention of the authorities at JAMB was to restructure the process of gaining admissions into tertiary institutions in the country, it is fair to say they have only gone and pulled more blocks from the building. But the total collapse of Nigeria’s education is not imminent.

However, it has become imperative to question the relevance of the institution as a body established for the progress of academic excellence in the country. Those in the know will tell you that was not exactly why it was established by Decree 33 of 1989.

According to the JAMB website, the decree (yes, “decree”, meaning imposition) empowers the body to carry out five major functions, the first and most recognized being to “conduct Matriculation Examination for entry into all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (by whatever name called) in Nigeria”.

On its task of “plac(ing) suitably qualified candidates in the tertiary institutions”, JAMB is empowered to take note of vacancies available, guidelines of each tertiary institution, preference of candidates, and “such other matters as the Board may be directed by the Honorable Minister to consider”. On that last point, the Minister of Education is, therefore, privy to and a key factor in the policy moves made by the body; Mr Adamu Adamu is getting whips from all aspects of his job, but this is particular one is not all on him.

Nigerians are complaining that JAMB is going to water down the quality of tertiary education in the country but there is not a single mention of “quality” or “standards” in those lines as published on JAMB’s website. It is not the Board’s focus to guarantee quality; their call is simply on admissions.

To put it like those in the know would say, their duty is to ensure that every post-secondary student from all parts of the country get a fair chance to get into any tertiary institution in the country. “Fair” not necessarily in terms of merit but to support those ‘who have tried to show interest’ despite coming from educationally disadvantaged states. Very much like the Unity Schools system, JAMB is that equalizing body that makes tertiary education within reach for the far and wide, not necessarily for the willing and smart.

To the extent that the objectives give students the options of schooling in any part of the country, JAMB is doing its job, but where is the quality control aspect that should make sure tertiary education does not amount to an all-comers jamboree?

Secondary school students who sat for their GCSEs received their results today, and authorities are expecting to evaluate performance on the revised standards for grading. The standards were reviewed forward, not downwards, to raise the bar in their students. Many of those secondary schools have higher budgets than combined state universities in Nigeria, but downwards reviews are being effected in tertiary entry exams.

If JAMB is not about setting a base for quality tertiary education, why does 21st century Nigeria still need that “decree”?