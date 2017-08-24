Hillary Clinton slams Trump’s proposed military transgender ban

by Adedotun Michael

Former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton has slammed Donald Trump’s proposed ban on allowing transgenders to serve in the military.

Clinton’s response through a tweet followed VoteVets.org, an acclaimed nonpartisan and political organization dedicated to advocating for military families and education, which tweeted a strong opposition to the proposal earlier today.

The organization which conducted a poll that revealed a large rejection to the policy by voters, wrote on its Twitter handle, “There’s NO reason for a transgender ban. Military isn’t asking for it. Americans don’t want it. This is about Trump embrace of hate, Period”.

The organization wrote on Twitter, linking to a poll it conducted that showed voters largely rejected the policy.

Clinton in her support of the organisation’s sentiments wrote in a single word: “Correct”.

The organization’s pair of tweets came after Wall Street Journal reported that, “the White House will soon issue guidance to the Pentagon on implementing a transgender military ban”.

In reversing the policy which was made by the Obama administration, President Trump had earlier last month signaled an impending announcement of the proposed ban on Twitter last month.