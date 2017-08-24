The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. How The #Hashtag Came To Be The Internet’s Best Filing System

LOL. It’s the funniest thing. Do you remember a time when the # was just an alternative for currencies? Read here.

2. Anti-Corruption: #BringBackDiezani Daily Sit-Out Commences On Monday

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Our Mumu Don Do, Adebayo Raphael, Charles Oputa (Convener, Our Mumu Don Do), and Deji Adeyanju (Concerned Nigerians), there is going to be a “2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her (Mrs Alison-Madueke) extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”

3. Buhari Signs New Bilateral Agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Instrument of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.

4. #UCLdraw 2017/18: The Groups And The Match Calendar

The 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Monaco. Check out here.

5. Why The New JAMB Standards Will Be Defective To The Standard Of Public Service

The problem, however, would be that persons who will parade themselves as being “graduates” because they got in with a 120 JAMB score will be the pool available for any leader to pick from in serving and leading the country. Read here.